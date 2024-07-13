Latanier Cookers feeds those taking advantage of Louisiana state park system's 90th anniversary

PALMETTO ISLAND STATE PARK, La. — This weekend, in celebration of the Louisiana state park system turning 90 years old, all state parks and historic sites were free to enter.

The Louisiana Dutch Oven Society - Latanier Cookers chapter fed those who took advantage of the free entry into Palmetto Island State Park and used the opportunity to share their passion of Dutch oven cooking.

"It's a big part of our history. All of our ancestors cooked in this same method," said Danny Meaux, president of the Louisiana Dutch Oven Society.

There are nine chapters of the society throughout Louisiana, and each chapter meets for a Dutch Oven Gathering one Saturday of the month at their usual state park.

"We are here the second Saturday of the month at Palmetto Island State Park. Our group cooks. It's free to the public. We promote tourism to get it into the park and the fellowship of Dutch oven cooking," said Carlene Meaux, a member of the chapter.

This month was particularly special for the society's Latanier Cookers for a few reasons:



It was a belated Fourth of July celebration It was an early back-to-school kick-off It fell on the 90th anniversary of the Louisiana state park system July is National Ice Cream Month, so

"So every year in July, we have make ice cream. We've got Dutch oven ice cream here...and then we've got three machines over there—electric machines that are making vanilla," said James Menard, a Latanier Cooker. "This year, we have something a little extra. So the kids can see what our grandparents used to do to make ice cream, we have a hand-crank machine, where the kids can come and crank the machine, and their parents can video them."

Much like the hand-crank machine, Dutch oven ice cream making is a labor of love.

"We've got this Dutch oven here, and you've got salt and ice on the bottom, all the way up on the sides. Then, we have a no-cook recipe that we pour in there, and then every five minutes you stir it, and it starts setting up, and it sets up like ice cream in about 45 minutes to an hour," Menard said.

However, with 21 cooks and 25 pots, the Latanier Cookers brought much more than ice cream to the party.

"We usually have what's called a 'main meal,' and that's what the hamburgers and hot dogs are. That's to feed everybody. Then, the cooks will come in and cook just whatever they want. They'll cook sides or desserts," said Danny Meaux.

If you'd like to see the Latanier Cookers in action, head out to Palmetto Island State Park on the second Saturday of the month to enjoy a meal.