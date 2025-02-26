Krewe Chic La Pie: 70 years of Mardi Gras tradition in Kaplan

KAPLAN, KATC - For 70 years, the streets of Kaplan have come alive with the vibrant and festive energy of Krewe Chic La Pie, one of the last remaining Mardi Gras parades in Vermilion Parish. What started as a small gathering of friends over a cup of coffee has grown into a beloved tradition that draws thousands of people each year.

Farrel Hebert, owner of Farrel's Hardware and a long-time resident of Kaplan, reflects on the parade's significance to the community. “Krewe Chic La Pie has been around all my life. I’m 59 years old but I don’t know much of the history,” Hebert shares. Like many residents, Hebert appreciates the parade for what it represents—a cherished event that brings the community together, even if the full story of its origins is a mystery to some.

“I don’t know too much about it but it’s a Krewe of ladies that ride on the float,” says Mary Broussard, a Kaplan resident. Despite her limited knowledge of the parade's beginnings, she enjoys the festivities, noting that Mardi Gras in Kaplan is a time for her family to come together.

Juan Torres, another Kaplan resident, admits, “I don’t know anything about Chic La Pie. I just heard of it—I’ve been here for three years.” While Torres may not be familiar with the history, his curiosity about the Krewe is shared by many newcomers to the town, who are eager to learn more about this unique tradition.

Belynda Torres, a fellow resident, shares the excitement surrounding the parade, saying, “Their floats are supposedly amazing.” She, like many others, eagerly anticipates the spectacle that the Krewe Chic La Pie parade has become known for over the years.

But what makes this parade so special? The story of Krewe Chic La Pie is rooted in its rich history, which dates back to the 1950s. Lisa Stewart, a member of Krewe Chic La Pie for more than 40 years, explains how it all began. “This Krewe was started by Mrs. Ruby Bailey and a group of her friends. It started over a cup of coffee one afternoon at her house,” Stewart recalls. Inspired by the Courir de Mardi Gras tradition, which the local men had enjoyed for years, Ruby Bailey decided she wanted to be part of the fun. So, she hitched her pony to a wagon and rode the streets of Kaplan, proving that women, too, could celebrate Mardi Gras in their own way.

This all-female, non-profit Krewe brought the traditions of New Orleans Mardi Gras to the small town of Kaplan. Over the years, the Krewe has continued to uphold these traditions, passing them down from generation to generation. “We continue the traditions that our foremothers set forth,” Stewart says. “They made a king and a queen and decided to use the names of our local dishes. So that’s how we got Queen Jambalaya and King Gumbo.”

Today, Krewe Chic La Pie is known to draw over 20,000 spectators each year. “The crowd is a wonderful crowd,” says Stewart. This is a testament to the Krewe’s ability to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate Mardi Gras in the heart of Vermilion Parish.

While the exact origin of the name “Krewe Chic La Pie” may be unclear, what’s certain is the sense of pride the community feels toward this long-standing tradition. Mary Broussard, who looks forward to the parade each year, sums it up best: “Living in Kaplan, Mardi Gras is a great time of the year for me and my family. A bunch of my family come over and meet me.”

Since its inception, the Krewe has evolved, now welcoming men to join in order to keep the tradition alive. The inclusion of men has helped ensure the Krewe’s sustainability, allowing it to continue flourishing as a symbol of the community’s Mardi Gras spirit for years to come.

For residents and visitors alike, Krewe Chic La Pie represents more than just a parade—it’s a cherished tradition, a chance to celebrate the rich culture of Kaplan, and a reminder of the power of community. As the Krewe rolls down the streets each year, the spirit of Mardi Gras is alive and well, with a history that will continue to be passed down for generations to come.