Kaplan's Lions Club celebrates 90 years of serving community

KAPLAN — The Kaplan Lions Club is the last remaining chapter in Vermilion Parish, and it continues to serve the community through vision assistance, disaster relief, youth programs, and college scholarships.

The club is recognized for its efforts to help community members access eye care. Club President Danny Theall said the organization assists those who need glasses and runs a screening program.

"If somebody needs glasses, we help support their glasses, buy their glasses, send them to the hospital, and we also, under there, we have what we call Cub Sight program. We have a special camera. We'll go to the Head Starts, and we take pictures of these children's eyes and it either tells us it passed or failed," Theall said.

The club also hosts a free summer camp for children with disabilities, allowing parents to send their children at no cost.

"We call it a little piece of heaven. It's where a child can be a child," he said.

The Kaplan Lions Club's community involvement extends to disaster relief. When hurricanes or floods strike, the club mobilizes quickly.

"We have a trailer, a disaster trailer, that we haul for the hurricanes," Theall said. "We're the first one on the ground, first boots on the ground, and we're running for it."

The club also provides scholarships to help high school graduates pay for their first year of college, disbursing funds each semester upon proof of enrollment.

"We pay for the first semester and the second semester and when they come with the paper showing that they've signed up for college, we'll give them, cut them a check and pay them, and then when they get to the second they come back," he said.

