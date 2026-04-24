Kaplan mother raises concerns after children not dropped off from school bus

VERMILION PARISH — KAPLAN, La. — A Kaplan mother is raising concerns after she says her young children were not dropped off from their school bus as expected Wednesday afternoon.

Victoria Fuselier says she was waiting outside, following her normal routine, to pick up her children when the bus drove past her stop without letting them off.

“The bus driver just kept going—never stopped, never even slowed down,” Fuselier said.

She says she waited for several minutes, thinking the bus would turn around, but it never did. That’s when she went to the school looking for answers.

Fuselier says school staff attempted to contact the driver while also checking cameras.

“They started calling the driver… and he wasn’t answering his phone,” she said.

She says they were eventually able to reach him and learned her children were still on the bus. The children were later brought home.

“I shouldn’t have to go searching for my kids,” Fuselier said.

The Vermilion Parish School District declined an on-camera interview but said the driver did not realize the children were still on the bus, noting they do not always ride.

According to the district, once the driver realized the children were still on board, he completed his route before bringing them home—about 26 minutes after their scheduled stop.

However, Fuselier shared a photo with us showing a time stamp of 4:34 p.m. when her children were dropped off. She says it was closer to an hour.

Superintendent Thomas Byler says the district is working with the driver to improve communication.

Fuselier says she has removed her children from that bus route, saying she no longer trusts the driver.

