Kaplan City Court Closed Jan. 24 Due to Weather

VERMILION PARISH — The Kaplan City Court and Clerk of Court’s Office, located at 907 N. Guidry Avenue in Kaplan, will be closed on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, due to unsafe weather conditions.

The closure aligns with the 15th Judicial District Court Closure Order, which has also closed courthouses in Lafayette, Acadia, and Vermilion Parishes. Judge F. Stanton Hardee III stated that the courthouse is expected to reopen on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.

The day of closure will be considered a legal holiday under Louisiana law (La. R.S. 1:55E(3)). Updates regarding extended closures will be posted on the Louisiana Supreme Court website, at www.lasc.org, in the media, and on the courthouse doors.

For inquiries, contact the Kaplan City Court at 337-643-6611 or via email at kaplancitycourt@kaplantel.net.