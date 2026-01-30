In Your Parish Headlines: January 30, 2026

VERMILION PARISH — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, January 30, 2026.

VERMILION PARISH

A new Louisiana Public Broadcasting travel series is making its debut in Acadiana, with Vermilion Parish taking center stage in the very first episode.

An advance screening of LA 64 is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Abbeville Library. The series explores Louisiana’s culture, communities, and lesser-known attractions, highlighting what defines the state beyond its major cities.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to take part in a question-and-answer session with the show’s executive producer and host, Karen LeBlanc. Organizers say the event offers a chance for residents to see their parish represented on a statewide platform and learn more about the creative process behind the series.

ST.LANDRY PARISH

Residents in St. Landry Parish will have an opportunity this weekend to receive free legal assistance through an expungement clinic aimed at removing barriers to opportunity.

The Justice Reform Initiative and the Clean Slate Initiative will host the clinic Tuesday at the Louis Butler Senior Community Center in Opelousas. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will receive free help preparing expungement paperwork, which organizers say can help improve access to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. While document preparation is provided at no cost, attendees will be responsible for any court filing fees required to complete the expungement process.

Also in St. Landry Parish, a newly completed mural in Opelousas is drawing attention for its tribute to community service and local history.

The mural, titled Service Above Self, honors projects led by the Rotary Club of Opelousas. It features recognizable community symbols, including the St. Landry Bronze Sculpture and the Rotary Centennial Clock.

Located at the corner of Bellevue and Court streets, the mural was created by local artist Jerome Ford. Organizers describe the piece as a visual tribute to the spirit of Opelousas and the role civic service plays in strengthening the community.