How you can protect livestock during extreme heat

HENRY, KATC - While it’s fun to soak up the sun, it’s important to remember that just like humans, livestock also need protection from the scorching high temperatures.

According to KATC’s weather doppler 3, this week, temperatures were in the mid-90s with a heat index of 105-108. The National Weather Service issues heat advisories when the heat index exceeds 108 degrees.

There are different types of cattle in Southern Louisiana. The most common breeds in the region are Brahmans, Angus, and Hereford.

Cattle Rancher Randall Perrin says there are many ways to beat the summer heat.

“To prepare the cattle for the long humid days, summer days, I think it’s really important for the cattle to be in physical shape. We want them to be parasite free, you want them to have minerals, fresh water and shade,” he said.

Owner of Vermilion Oaks Ranch in Henry, Louisiana, Perrin, along with his family, have raised cattle for four generations. Vermilion Oaks Ranch is registered as purebred Herefords. He purchased his first cattle in 1984.

“Cattle has always been important in our family. When we work cattle, we usually try to have as many of the grandkids involved as possible to help us raise cattle. This helps them stay in touch with our roots and history,” he said.

According to the LSU AgCenter, heat stress is very costly to the cattle industries. Clinical heat stress can be debilitating and even deadly and there are health and production impacts from subclinical heat stress.

LSU AgCenter Assistant Animal Production Agent Abigail Sartin said it’s vital to have enough clean and cool water in the trough. She also says an “average” cattle condition should be around 5 to 6.

How to protect cattle from heat

Provide enough shade (trees or shade cloths)

Enough clean and cool water in the feeding troughs

Make sure the cattle's avoid bunching

Try to put them out of direct sunlight

It’s best to feed the cattle in the early morning or evening to help them dissipate heat

Adequate shade that prevents bunching of cattle is important. Recommendations for shade for different cattle size are:

15 to 20 square feet per 400-pound calf

20 to 25 square feet per 800-pound feeder calf

30 to 40 square feet for mature beef cows

Important signs to look for when a cattle is in heat stress

Panting

Excessive drooling

Tongue out

Shakes/legs giving out

Impact of heat stress in cattle