How inflation can potentially impact upcoming hurricane season

Abbeville, La. - Are you still feeling the pinch at the grocery store? Across the country, many Americans continue to feel the impact of inflation. With an active hurricane season approaching, some residents in coastal areas like Vermilion Parish are worried about how much it will cost this season.

“I’m very nervous it will impact us because it (high prices) already has and it’s not even hurricane season yet,” Walmart Shopper Carol Dubois said.

Meanwhile, others believe with time, things will go back to normal. “Inflation kind of comes and goes and I think everybody in this region is pretty much ready for hurricane season,” Walmart Shopper Timothy Peters said.

On average, bread, eggs, toilet paper, and a flashlight at Walmart and Champagne local grocery store cost $18. While inflation is cooling down, the cost of food items are still higher than pre-pandemic prices. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices increased by 3.4 percent in 2024.

Despite the strain inflation is putting on consumer’s wallets, they say they are ready for what’s to come.

“We take it as it comes, we live in Louisiana, South Louisiana, we just take it as it comes,” Dubois said.