"Most Active Forecast I've Ever Made": Dr. Klotzbach issues first seasonal forecast for 2024 Hurricane Season

The first seasonal forecast has been issued for the 2024 hurricane season and the early rumblings of an active season continue with Dr. Klotzbach's forecast for 23 named storms, 11 of them hurricanes and 5 of those major storms.

These are the highest numbers issued by Dr. Klotzbach to date and a sign that we may be in for a particularly busy season.

It's important to remember that this doesn't necessarily mean all of these storms will be in Louisiana or the Gulf of Mexico, we could have 50 storms all happen in the middle of the Atlantic and no one would perceive it as a busy year.

That being said, the higher number of storms increases the likelihood that there's activity in the Gulf.

In his forecast Dr. Klotzbach mentioned the record warm temperatures of the Atlanitc Basin, particularly in the region where these storms typically develop.

Along with water temperatures it is largely expected that we will switch to a La Nina pattern which typically means less wind shear and can result in more development and stronger storms.

There are indications that there may be a little more energy for storms to tap into around the Caribbean which may be a hot spot for tropical systems this summer, although it's impossible to say with any certainity where any individual storm will develop.

Regardless of seasonal forecast we still need to approach every season the same way, by having a plan in place and being prepared no matter how many storms are predicted.

Dr. Klotzbach will update his forecast June 1st.

