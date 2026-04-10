Historic Richard's Sale Barn reopens in Abbeville for live music

VERMILION PARISH — Richard Sale Barn in Abbeville reopened Friday after closing for renovations, welcoming the community back to the historic venue.

Located next to the Bayou Vermilion, the building was originally used by the Richard family to sell cattle. Now, the former auction arena serves as a gathering place where locals listen to live music from the original auction stands.

"This building was built in the 40s after my father got back from World War II. This is the third building that was on the property to sell cattle. My grandfather would sell cattle under the tree first and then he built the building, and then my father went to World War II, and when he came back, they built the existing building," owner Johnny Richard said.

Richard added the barn to the National Register of Historic Places.

"It was the first barn to be put on the historical register in Louisiana," he said.

The venue hosts live music shows during the spring and fall months. Richard noted the incredible support shown by the community during the reopening process.

He said, "The outpouring of the community for us to reopen was overwhelming. The community supported us completely and this place is for the community more than it is for Kathy and I."

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