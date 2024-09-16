Hispanic Heritage Month: Taste of Mexico in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, KATC - This week kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual tradition highlighting the Latino culture.

The month-long celebration starts on Sept. 15 and ends on Oct 15th. According to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau, there are 2,296 people who identify as Latinos in Vermilion Parish.

If you’re looking for a taste of Mexico, you don’t need to go far. Nestled in Abbeville is Jalisco Mexican Grill, a restaurant serving traditional dishes like birria tacos and molcajete, a flavorful dish made with a variety of meats and vegetables.

“I feel very proud to be Mexican,” Jalisco Mexican Grill Owner Maria Hernandez said.

Hernandez, her husband and his partners started the business nearly eight years ago. Maria says her husband worked in the restaurant business prior to migrating over from Mexico.

“We are very happy that people support our business. Our American Dream is to continue growing,” she said.

Hernandez says her dream wouldn’t be possible without the community support.

“We come here often. It’s not far, the food is great, and the service is good,” Cheryl Jeanfreau, a longtime customer said.

Realizing the American dream can be challenging, but Hernandez says it’s important to never give up. “You can do it. If your dream is to have a business, put in the work, you can do it. There were nights without sleep, working all day without eating but (all that sacrifice) is worth it,” she said.

Address

Jalisco Mexican Grill

2016 Veterans Memorial Drive,

Abbeville, LA, 70510