Heat safety for pets: what every owner should know this summer

ABBEVILLE - As sunny days stretch longer and temperatures rise, veterinarians are urging pet owners to take extra precautions to protect their animals from the heat.

The temptation to spend more time outside with pets is understandable, but experts say warm weather can pose serious health risks—especially for dogs and cats.

“In general, we typically recommend keeping our pets indoors if we can,” said Dr. Anne Katherine Boylan, a veterinarian at Whittington Veterinary Clinic. “If they are outdoor dogs, keep a fan on them.”

Boylan emphasized the importance of recognizing the signs of heat distress in pets, which can include excessive panting, lethargy, and in extreme cases, collapse.

“The heat is pretty tough on them,” she said. “Things to watch are panting really hard, not wanting to play anymore, laying down, and even sometimes collapsing.”

Experts say one of the most dangerous places for a pet in the summer is a parked car—even with the windows cracked. On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can soar to fatal levels within minutes.

SAFETY TIPS

To keep pets safe during the summer, veterinarians recommend:

Always providing access to fresh water and shade

Walking dogs in the early morning or late evening

Avoid hot pavement, which can burn paw pads.

“If it’s too hot for you, it’s probably too hot for them,” Boylan said.