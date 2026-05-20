Heading to the water this Memorial Day? Here's what to expect at one south Louisiana spot

VERMILION PARISH — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and in south Louisiana, that often means time on the water.

At Intracoastal City RV and Dock, owner Chester Richard says the holiday weekend is always a busy one.

"The parking lot should be full of people with boats to do family get-togethers. It's a great event for the family. They do fishing, they go out to the weirs and do crabbing."

Richard says people from across the area come to enjoy everything the waterways have to offer — whether it's freshwater or saltwater fishing. He says some visitors even come just to watch the traffic along the Intracoastal Canal.

"It's one of the most traveled navigational waters in the United States," he said.

While the forecast may bring some rain this weekend, Richard says that won't stop true fishermen.

"One of my guys who fishes religiously here says the best time for the fishing is when it's raining. Rain or shine, his boat floats no matter what," Richard said.

Before heading out on the water, Richard says safety needs to come first.

"No drinking on the water. Life jackets for everybody on board. Of course, children 15 and under need a life preserver on them at all times," he said.

For many families, the weekend is about spending time together outside.

"Memorial weekend, let's face it, it's a family event. It's an extra holiday for everybody who's working, so they look forward to spending some time together," he said.

