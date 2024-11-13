Gueydan man cited, accused of harassing his neighbor

A Gueydan man was cited recently, accused by Wildlife and Fisheries agents of harassing his neighbor.

The citation was issued last week in Vermilion Parish, DWF officials say.

Ernest Patin, 71, was cited for hunter harassment because of an alleged incident with his neighbor.

Patin's neighbor called LDWF agents a couple days before his citation, saying that Patin was shooting a shotgun and revving up an ATV while the complainant was trying to hunt deer.

Agents met Patin, who allegedly admitted he was trying to keep deer away from his neighbor while the man was hunting. Patin allegedly told agents that he had his neighbor had been arguing, so he was retaliating.

If he's convicted, Patin faces up to a $350 fine.

Agents involved in this case are Sgt. Justin Sonnier and Lt. David Sanford.