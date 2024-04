Gueydan Library reopens after nearly six months of renovations

Posted at 1:48 PM, Apr 18, 2024

The library was closed in October 2023 and re-opened in mid-April

Gueydan library temporarily closed to facilitate building improvements, including mold remediation, refreshing the book collection, adding trim to the windows, replacing the push bar on the front door, and waterproofing the building.

Nearby residents can now use the library. KATC’s Vermilion Parish Reporter Penelope Lopez will have more on this tonight.

