Friday Night Live donation: Vermilion Reach Group

VERMILION PARISH — The Vermilion Reach Group is making a big impact in Vermilion Parish, uniting local neighbors with a shared mission of service, compassion, and community growth.

Founded four years ago, the group was created in memory of Gaynell Darby, the late mother of Roderick Darby, the group’s founder. Hailee Wiggins, the group’s Secretary-Treasurer, explained that Gaynell Darby’s love for her community in Vermilion Parish was the driving force behind the organization.

“There wasn’t a person she didn’t know in town,” Wiggins said. “There was never a door that wasn’t open. She showed up. She was ready to feed anyone who was hungry, and if you needed a bed or some clothes, she was your go-to gal. She was there for everyone.”

It’s that spirit of giving and unity that Vermilion Reach aims to honor and continue. The group’s mission is to revitalize the community through acts of love and service. Their efforts focus on fostering unity by bringing together various local organizations to achieve greater impact.

“We, as a collective group, decided there are all these different groups in the parish doing great things,” Wiggins said. “But how cool would it be if we could all come together, work in unity, in synergy, to accomplish these goals with more passion and purpose?”

Throughout the year, the Vermilion Reach Group hosts a variety of community events, including the annual MLK Gala in Abbeville, holiday drives to feed the needy, and youth programs like their "Uniquely U" event, which serves children with special needs.

The "Uniquely U" event, which started two years ago, offers a day of fun and celebration for families with special needs children, providing a rare opportunity for relaxation and joy without financial stress. “It’s a day for them to come and have fun, completely free of charge,” Wiggins said. “Having a special needs child can be financially intense, so this is our way of giving back to those families and making them feel special.”

The Vermilion Reach Group is made up of a large, diverse network of volunteers. The group focuses on passion-driven initiatives, allowing members to pursue projects that are personally meaningful. “If you’re part of our group and you say, ‘Hailee, it’s on my heart to get shoes for kids,’ I’ll feel that passion with you, and we’ll work together to make it happen,” Wiggins said. “Your passion is my passion.”

With its focus on collaboration and service, the Vermilion Reach Group is working to build a stronger, more unified community for generations to come.