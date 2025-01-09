Freezing temperatures make crawfish catch harder, higher prices possible

VERMILION PARISH — Freezing temperatures across the region are having an impact on crawfish ponds, making it more difficult for fishermen to catch their haul. As a result, higher prices could be on the horizon.

Crawfish, being cold-blooded creatures, rely on the temperature of the water to regulate their body temperature. With cold weather settling in, Mark Shirley, an expert with the LSU Ag Center, said the crawfish won’t be as active. "They won’t move, feed, or grow as much," Shirley explained.

When Shirley recently checked the water temperature in a crawfish pond in Abbeville, it was about 45 degrees. With forecasts calling for even colder temperatures, including subfreezing conditions over the next few nights, the catch is expected to become more challenging for fishermen.

"As the water temperature warms up in a couple of weeks or the next couple of months, crawfish will be more active and will grow more, and the catch will pick up," Shirley said. "But right now, during the cold weather, the catch will be a little bit short, so crawfish farmers may charge a little higher price."

On a positive note, Shirley also shared some good news for the upcoming season: a much better supply of crawfish is expected this year compared to last. While colder temperatures may slow things down for now, the overall outlook for crawfish availability remains strong.