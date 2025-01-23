Freezing temperatures in Acadiana left some residents with frozen pipes

"It was fun but this is the aftermath of snow," Thomas said.

Heavy snowfall Tuesday caused some neighbors to worry about the freezing temperatures. Shenna Thomas says her family didn't have any issues until they woke up the following morning.

"We got up this morning, we didn't have any water," Thomas expalined. "We have water jugs, we had gotten about maybe eight or five gallons so we were kind of prepared, but we kind of weren't."

Thomas told KATC, she was under prepared because she didn't expect the pipes to freeze.

"Because they were saying that you shouldn't run your water, so we were like okay they must have it figured out but it was a shocker this morning, Thomas said. "No, they didn't."

Thomas says she will enjoy the snow and family time while waiting for the water pipes to unfreeze.

"We are going to go outside for a little bit today but after that we're gonna come in and just enjoy the family time together," Thomas explained.

Thomas says regardless of her pipes being frozen she's grateful for having her water jugs and electricity.

"It is freezing cold outside, so I can only imagine the inside, and my heart goes out to those people who do not have electricity or water right now," Thomas said.