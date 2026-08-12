Former skating rink catches fire in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE — A building that once operated as a skating rink caught fire Wednesday morning on John Hardy Drive in Abbeville.

The Abbeville Fire Department responded to the scene, along with neighboring fire departments.

Assistant Chief Adam Espeut said crews found smoke inside the structure upon arrival.

"We got a call about a structure fire here. When we arrived, we had light smoke basically throughout the building," Espeut said. "It was abandoned with no electricity, and that's about all we know at this point."

Fire officials confirmed nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The department is awaiting information from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on the cause of the fire.