Fire officials share how you should safely dispose of fireworks

ACADIANA, LA - A house fire in Carencro on July 4th is raising renewed concerns about the dangers of improper fireworks disposal. Fire officials say the fire was sparked by used fireworks that had been thrown away before they had fully cooled, and the flames were intense enough to damage the vinyl siding of a neighboring home.

While the fire is still under investigation, Carencro fire officials say it serves as a reminder of how easily celebrations can turn dangerous.

I spoke with Abbeville Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Ashley about firework safety during the holiday season. He emphasized the importance of properly storing and disposing of both used and unused fireworks.

“Don’t put used fireworks or unused fireworks in the trash can,” Ashley said. “You never know where they’ll end up. It might end up next to a lithium battery that gets wet and now you have a problem.”

Ashley advised against storing fireworks in hot areas such as attics, sheds or garages, warning that long-term storage can lead to accidental ignition.

“You may forget about them,” he said. “Something may happen, like a fire in the home, and next thing you know, there’s fireworks going off in your home.”

For those looking to safely dispose of unused fireworks, Ashley recommends soaking them in water for at least 20 to 40 minutes, sealing them in plastic bags and then throwing them in the trash.

Although his comments were made before we were notified about the Carencro house fire, Ashley said the message is the same: always treat fireworks with caution, no matter how familiar you are with them.

