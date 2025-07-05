Improperly disposed fireworks spark Carencro house fire

CARENCRO, La. — Improperly disposed of fireworks sparked a house fire in Carencro following Fourth of July celebrations.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, Carencro Fire Department, with assistance from Lafayette and Scott Fire Departments, responded to Cainwood Court for a reported house fire. Upon arrival, responders found an active fire on the right side of the house with flames venting through the roof. Heat from the fire was causing damage to the vinyl siding of a neighboring house.

The fire had extended into the attic of the primary house. Firefighters worked from inside and outside the house to get the fire completely extinguished and minimize the damage caused.

According to Carencro Fire, the cause of the fire was determined to the be the improper disposal of fireworks, which were most likely still smoldering when the fire ignited.

There were no reported injuries.

Carencro Fire Department would like to remind the public to dispose of fireworks properly and ensure they are fully extinguished before discarding.