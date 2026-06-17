Fire official warns of fireworks disposal dangers ahead of Fourth of July

ABBEVILLE — With the Fourth of July less than three weeks away, Abbeville's Fire Chief is warning neighbors about the dangers of improper fireworks disposal.

“We do anticipate there being more fireworks this year, understandably, because it is, you know, a huge milestone for our nation,” Chief Doris Langlinais said.

Fireworks caused more than 30,000 fires in 2023, including more than 3,000 structure fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Langlinais said knowing how to properly discard used fireworks is key.

"If you improperly discard of some fireworks before they're completely extinguished, they may smolder in those trash cans for maybe a few hours," Langlinais said. "If something gets burning inside of those trash cans, they are made of plastic, and it will amplify the fire."

Langlinais said residents should be mindful of where they place their trash can and avoid putting it under a carport, in a garage, or against a house.