Fire destroys Delcambre gas station, impacting local community

DELCAMBRE, KATC— A grease fire at the Texaco gas station on highway 14 in Delcambre has left the local community in shock. The fire erupted at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, originating from the Hot Food Corner restaurant inside the station, which is a vital fuel stop for residents and truck drivers.

Chief Brock Benoit of the Delcambre Fire Department reported that approximately 50% of the kitchen area was engulfed in flames, producing heavy black smoke. “We had about 12 trucks and about 35 personnel responding to the scene,” Benoit said. Despite the quick action from six fire departments—including Iberia, Fire District 1, Rynella, Erath, and BOM—the building and fuel depot were declared a total loss.

Local resident Daniel Edgar, who often stops by for plate lunches, expressed his disbelief at the situation. “I had no idea,” Edgar said, recalling his arrival at the gas station. “I drove up and saw the caution tape, but I thought it was there because of the little bit of ice on the floor.”

The fire’s aftermath is particularly concerning for vendors like Brandon Racca, who relies on the gas station for ice sales. “This was one of our bigger stops,” Racca said. “We were here three to four times a week on average.” Racca spent Monday morning sorting through his inventory, discarding ice that had been contaminated by smoke.

Officials believe the fire's devastation could have a significant impact on the community. “It supplies a lot of the trucks coming in and out of the town,” Benoit noted. He emphasized that, despite the destruction, Delcambre is resilient.

The owners told KATC, they plan to rebuild in the coming months. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, providing a small relief amid the community’s loss.

