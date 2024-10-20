Delcambre gas station and restaurant destroyed by fire

VERMILION PARISH — At 5:15 p.m., a grease fire ignited at the Hot Food Corner restaurant within the Texaco gas station on Veterans Memorial in Delcambre, Vermilion Parish. Despite the rapid response of six fire departments — Delcambre, Iberia, Fire District 1, Rynella, Erath, and BOM — the building and the fuel depot were both declared a total loss. Crews worked to contain the flames and prevent further spread, but the damage was too extensive. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

As of now, smoke continues to clear from the area while investigators work to determine the cause of the fire. Main Street has reopened, but residents are still advised to use caution as the investigation and cleanup continue.

