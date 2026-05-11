Federal gas tax suspension proposed amid rising fuel costs

MAURICE — Drivers across Acadiana are feeling the strain of rising gas prices, and a potential suspension of the federal gas tax could offer some relief — though only Congress has the authority to make it happen.

"The cost of living is already high, and the gas prices. Yeah, it's really been— it's really been high," said commuter Allen Thomas.

According to AAA, Vermilion Parish has the highest gas prices in the Acadiana region, with regular unleaded averaging $4.12 per gallon.

Driver Joshua Guidry said the rising costs have already changed how far his tank takes him.

"Normally I'd get probably, out of one full tank, you know, about a week's worth. Now I get like 3 to 4 days, you know, sometimes 2 to 3 depending on if I'm pulling a load or whatnot. So, yes, it's been very different, you know, but we got to accommodate," he said.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday that the Trump administration is considering suspending the federal gas tax. President Trump agreed with the proposal Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the current federal tax on gasoline is 18.4 cents per gallon, and the federal tax on diesel is 24.3 cents per gallon.

Guidry said the potential suspension may not go far enough on its own.

"It's going to be a reprieve, I guess," he said. "But everything else is expensive at the same time, so it don't really make a difference," he added.

Thomas said the financial pressure is widespread in his community.

"Yeah, it's been real tight for everyone, even my neighbor. You hear everyone complaining about it. I mean it's terrible," Thomas said.

Shortly after the Trump administration announced the possibility, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said in a post on X on Monday that he would introduce legislation to temporarily suspend the tax.

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