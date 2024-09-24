‘Everything is gone”: Abbeville teacher who lost her home in house fire

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Saturday, September 21st, started off as a typical day for the Levene household.

“We came home and I talked to my son. He was in his room and it was hot in the house, so I asked, ‘Why don’t you have the air on?’ I turned the air conditioner on and went to the front room. Checked through the mail and within 3 to 5 minutes, we heard a loud boom, like someone threw a bomb in my house,” she said.

Around 3 pm, Nikki Levene, like any other person trying to beat the heat, decided to turn on her air conditioner, when unexpectedly, her house caught on fire due to a gas leak explosion.

“I had to catch myself at first because the house shook. I had to catch my balance before falling. I asked my son, ‘what was that’ and he said ‘momma run,” Levene said.

Fire marshals told Nikki Levene, a gas leak caused the explosion.

“I try to hold back and not cry because I never want my children to see what I’m going through. We just take it a day at a time,” she said.

Nikki, a school teacher in Abbeville, who’s lived in the rental property for two years with her five children, says she’s trying to stay strong for her kids.

“I’m a little depressed because as you can see, everything is gone, my kids don’t have anything,” she said.

Nikki’s 18-year-old son, who was in the room during the explosion, endured severe burns throughout his body but is recovering.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

Zelle information - 337.567.0530

Venmo - $MarquitaL1983

Mrs. Layla Bolden at JH Williams Middle is also collecting donations.

GoFundMe Link

