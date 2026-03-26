Erath residents concerned with roadwork delays along Dudley Rd. and Germaine Rd.

ERATH — Residents in Vermilion Parish are expressing frustration over the conditions of Dudley Rd. and Germaine Rd., citing vehicle damage and increased commute times.

Ravin Doucet travels down the two roads every day and said the conditions have added wear and tear to her vehicle.

“This is people’s everyday life going up and down these roads,” Doucet said.

She added, “I’ve had people get busted tires we have heard. You know, like I’ve had issues with vehicles that we own too, like, you know, things leaking, and I do believe it’s from, I really do believe it’s from the road."

Haylie Rudisill also lives near the two roads and said she has to add extra time to her commute to avoid them.

“The taxpayers of Vermilion Parish, we’d like for our roads to be fixed so that we can travel and not have to do an additional 15 minutes to commute to work,” Rudisill said.

Doucet said she has reached out to Public Works regarding the delays.

“They told us that they started working on the roads and they had a tractor that broke, so the tractor was in the shop, so it should be a few weeks. We gave them a few weeks. We called back. Still, you know the same thing they’re kind of waiting on the weather, waiting on this, you know, waiting on that and it’s over one month, a month and a half, two months now and it’s still just getting worse by the day,” she said.

Rudisill said she has not seen any construction to permanently fix the roads since the project began.

She said, “They said that they had got a new machine and that they were going to scrape up the sides of this road because that’s what needed to be fixed and then they were going to come back over and fix the roads but all they’ve been doing to fix anything is just adding gravel."

Vermilion Parish Police Jurors said the roadwork started back up on Wednesday.

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