Erath kicks off 90th annual Fourth of July Celebration with fair rides, Fais Do Dos and fundraisers

VERMILION PARISH (ERATH) — The countdown to Independence Day is officially underway in Vermilion Parish as the Town of Erath celebrates its 90th annual Fourth of July Celebration, bringing together generations of families for one of Acadiana's longest-running holiday traditions.

Tuesday was opening night, welcoming crowds with carnival rides, live entertainment, food vendors and community fundraisers, kicking off four days of festivities that continue through Saturday.

"We are definitely known for this festival," said Erath's Miss 4th of July, Kathryn Touchet. "When you come here, I always say strangers turn to family."

The celebration has become a Fourth of July staple in Acadiana, drawing visitors from across the region each year.

"And y'all know that we light up the sky every Fourth of July with our fireworks show," Touchet said. "It's definitely like no other."

Wednesday's opening night also featured Wristband Night, allowing carnivalgoers to enjoy unlimited rides for $30. Friends Cru and Sawyer wasted no time making the most of the deal.

"The hang glider, the swings and the pirate ship," they said when asked about their favorite rides of the evening.

Beyond the midway, local organizations are using the festival to raise money for community projects.

Students from Erath High School's Sophomore class organized a fundraiser called 'Sophomores in Action,' selling drinks throughout the celebration to support the Class of 2029.

"We put on prom when we're juniors, homecoming we do a float, we do a class shirt, we do a banner," said students Tinley Touchet and Riley Viator. "These funds follow us throughout high school until we graduate."

Festival organizers say there's still plenty to enjoy before the celebration wraps up Saturday.

Saturday's events begin early with the annual 5K Fun Run and 1-Mile Walk, which starts at 7:30 a.m. Participants of all ages are invited, and can register here. Same-day registration is allowed, but t-shirts are not gauranteed.

Another longtime tradition returning Saturday is the town's annual water fights, where fire departments from across Vermilion Parish compete head-to-head in friendly competition for the coveted championship trophy.

The event has become a crowd favorite, drawing spectators eager to cheer on their hometown departments.

The celebration concludes Saturday night with Erath's signature fireworks show at 9:00 p.m., capping off 90 years of Independence Day tradition in the community. For more information, click here.