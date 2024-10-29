Erath High School enhances security following fatal tailgate shooting

ERATH, KATC. — A fatal shooting at a high school tailgate eventlast Friday has shaken the St. Martinville and Erath communities. In response, Erath High School is implementing new security measures to ensure the safety of students and attendees at future events.

Jasper Chauvin, a junior and member of the school band at Erath High School, expressed support for the changes. “I believe it’s a good thing to have metal detectors because of all the events that happened this past weekend,” he said.

Attendees at this season’s football games in Erath can expect to be screened with metal detectors at the entrance. Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler noted that metal detectors are currently used at all junior high and high schools in the district each morning. “We made some commitments to upgrading security,” Byler said. “Now, we may have to go back to the drawing board and say, ‘Okay, what do we need to do at games as well?’”

The decision to enhance security comes after the St. Martinville and Erath football tailgating event turned deadly. Video footage captured the chaotic moments when students fled the field as gunshots rang out.

In a statement on Facebook, Erath High School announced, “For the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community, the remainder of this football season will have metal detectors at our gate entrance.”

Byler emphasized that the district has previously utilized metal detectors at its discretion. “We also have newer metal detectors now. The open gate system that we are using allows us to get people through a lot faster,” he said.

Chauvin added that increased security measures would provide him with peace of mind while performing. “I think I would feel safer because we’ve been having metal detectors here for quite a while since the start of the school year,” he said. “It’s definitely marked some of the heavy metal objects, so I think it will be great at getting the other things.”

Two walk-through metal detectors will be placed at the gate entrance of the field, screening students, staff, and attendees.

In game updates, the junior varsity match between Abbeville and St. Martinville scheduled for Friday has been canceled. However, the varsity game at Abbeville High School will proceed as planned. Superintendent Byler is confident that these safety measures will help protect students and attendees.

