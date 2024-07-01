Eddie Langlinais sworn in as new Vermilion Parish sheriff

ABBEVILLE, KATC - For the first time in twenty years, Vermilion Parish has a new sheriff. Eddie Langlinais, a Delcambre native, was sworn in on Monday.

He is now the fourth sheriff in 60 years to hold this position in the parish after winning in November by 62% of the votes against competitor Lance Broussard.

As he puts on his new badge, Langlinais tells me his main priority is looking into real time crime through an investigative support unit.

“We’re going to be utilizing technology, such as cameras, license plate readers, throughout the parish. It helps investigators to stop crime quicker," he said.

Langlinais is taking office during a pivotal time. Starting July 4th, Louisiana law will allow any person 18 years or older, who is eligible to possess firearms under state and federal law, to carry a firearm concealed on his or her person without a permit.

Langlinais says he’s okay with the changes as long as firearm owners obey the laws. “I’m okay with the open carry law, the only thing I would hope is that people would need to be trained on such thing. It’s not just a free for all to go get a gun and be happy , there’s still some restrictions to it,” he said.

His career in law enforcement spans over three decades . Langlinais started at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy and patrol sergeant from 1981 to 1983. From 1984 to 1991 he worked at the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office as supervisor in criminal patrol.

From 1991 to 2015, he became one of two people from Louisiana to serve in a position with the United States Marshals.

Community members, law enforcement and friends like former U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington came together to congratulate Langlinais on his new journey.

“When he decided that he wanted to run, I was a big supporter of that because I think he’s a super leader. He’s a man of compassion, courage, and bravery, all the good things you would want, not only in law enforcement, but in a sheriff,” Washington said.

Langlinais hopes his new crime unit will change the future of the parish.

“It allows us to track vehicles or find out what vehicles passed in certain areas, which may be a crime-ridden area, to be able to find those vehicles and track them down quicker, to maybe prevent other crimes from happening,” he said.

