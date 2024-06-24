Permitless concealed carry law takes effect July 4th in Louisiana; where can you carry?

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As Louisiana prepares for the new permit-less concealed carry law, there are questions about where you can and can’t carry a concealed gun.

The new law takes effect on July 4th and gives any eligible Louisiana residents 18 years old or older the right to carry a gun without the need for a permit, or gun training courses.

The law was passed by Governor Jeff Landry as part of his criminal justice reform bills earlier this year, despite opposition from some who say the law would contribute to more guns on Louisiana streets.

With the new law taking effect in just a few weeks, the Lafayette Police Department is urging residents to familiarize themselves with the new law and where they are prohibited from carrying a gun.

Ashley Wood, Assistant Public Information Officer with LPD, spoke with KATC about the new changes.

WHAT IS DIFFERENT ABOUT THIS LAW?

“Now you do not have to have a permit to carry a concealed firearm, open carry or concealed carry. It’s the same as it was before, it’s just the permits that have changed.

WHO CAN CARRY A GUN?

“You have to be 18 years or older to carry a gun.”

WHERE ARE YOU NOT ALLOWED TO CARRY?

“You are still not allowed to take it (gun) into polling places, government buildings, state, municipal, and federal. You still cannot take it within one thousand feet of school property, or school buses. Any private or public places that say no firearm, churches or places of worship, and bars and casinos.”

WHO IS NOT ALLOWED TO CARRY?

"Anyone who is a convicted felon is still not allowed to carry a firearm in the state of Louisiana unless they have worked it out with the courts for an expungement."

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU CARRY INTO A PROHIBITED PLACE?

"Local law enforcement will be contacted because it will be against state statute. It will be a chargeable offense."

WHAT ELSE SHOULD PEOPLE KNOW

“Whenever you are having an interaction with a police officer, in an official capacity, you are required to let them know that you are carrying a weapon on you, either open carry or concealed carry. You must submit to a pat down and you have to submit to a temporary disarmament."

