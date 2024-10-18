Early voting kicks off in Louisiana with strong turnout in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, KATC — Early voting has begun in Louisiana, and more than 900 residents of Abbeville turned out on the first day, eager to cast their ballots. “It’s important to vote to save our country,” said Imae Primeaux, a 93-year-old voter who proudly noted, “I voted.”

By the end of the day, voter turnout had already surpassed the numbers from the 2020 election. In 2020, Abbeville recorded a total of 857 votes on the first day of early voting. In 2024, Abbeville recorded a total of 933 votes on the first day of early voting.

Lane Payne, another early voter, emphasized the importance of participating in the democratic process. “If we don’t present our voice and if we don’t cast your ballot, then we could lose our voice and not have a chance to say what goes on in our country, our state, and even locally,” Payne said.

Voting officials reported more than 1,000 mail-in ballots received, with 1,104 already counted.

Lane Payne added that casting a ballot early is a wise choice to avoid potential complications later. “Things happen, people get sick, and you don’t want to miss that time,” he noted.

Mary Celstine, who has been voting since she was 18, echoed the sentiments of her fellow voters. “We must voice our right through voting,” she said. Celstine stressed the urgency of participating in elections, highlighting the sacrifices made by previous generations. “Our parents and our grandparents fought so hard for the right to vote, and as citizens of the United States, it’s our duty to vote,” she stated.

