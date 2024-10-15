Driver dies after rear-ending 18-wheeler

Kaplan - Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a crash in Vermilion parish that left one man dead.

Troopers say the crash happened after 11:00pm Sunday night on Louisiana Highway 14 near Pirates Lane in Kaplan.

According to State Police, 62-year-old Mitchell Livings was traveling west on LA 14 when, for reasons unknown, Livings' vehicle rear-ended an 18-wheeler.

Livings, who was not wearing his seat belt, died at the scene of the crash from fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.