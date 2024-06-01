Downtown Abbeville prepares for 22nd Daylily Festival and Garden Show

ABBEVILLE, KATC - This year marks the 22nd annual Daylily Festival and Garden Show in downtown Abbeville.

Friday morning, volunteers came together in the rain to set up tents, yard art, and flowers for the big day.

The Daylily festival is presented by Abbeville Main Street and the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce. The Abbeville Cultural & Historical Alliance Center will be the location for the educational speakers. Sponsors are the City of Abbeville, the Abbeville Garden Club and Gulf Coast Bank.

Rain or shine the festival will feature daylilies, plumerias, bromeliads, assorted plants, garden, art, educational speakers, food booths, more than 40 local vendors, and more.

Not only is the daylily breathtaking, it’s a signature flower for Vermilion Parish.

“Having the daylily as our primary flowers brings in people from all of Acadiana and of course it helps our restaurants and it brings people down to see what we have to offer. So it’s definitely an important festival this time of the year,” City of Abbeville Manager Charlene Beckett said.

Location and hours:

Daylily Festival and Garden Show

Saturday, June 1, 2024

8:30 - 3:30

Downtown Abbeville Magdalen Square

