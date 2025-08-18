Delcambre Shrimp Festival celebrates community and tradition

DELCAMBRE, La. — Visitors and locals alike flocked to Delcambre for the final day of the 73rd Annual Shrimp Festival, enjoying a vibrant atmosphere filled with food, music, and camaraderie.

First-time festival-goer Joe Tamporello expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We just come out here, and got some food to eat. And we’re going to have a couple of drinks and listen to the band.”

So far, he has enjoyed the festival’s offerings, particularly the shrimp po’boy.

“It was outstanding!” he remarked.

For his wife, Jo Anne, the festival is about much more than just the food—it’s a nostalgic homecoming.

“It’s been many years,” she said. “So, this is my first time in about maybe 40 years.”

Returning to the festival brought back memories of her high school and college days. “You know, you don’t get this from other places in Louisiana. This is homegrown, hardworking, family people. It’s great – family and friends – it is. Everybody’s friendly!” she shared.

Jo Anne emphasized the community spirit of the event, noting, “It’s a good family atmosphere, and that’s what I love. People work hard, they’re friendly, great food, and good music.”

When asked if she would return to the festival next year, her answer was enthusiastic: “I am! And I’m going to pull some of my friends that I knew that have moved away, to come back and meet me here!”

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival continues to be a cherished tradition, celebrating the unique culture and culinary heritage of Acadiana.

