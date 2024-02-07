Defying odds: Vermilion Parish resident crowned Miss Louisiana Wheelchair 2024

Abbeville, La. - Justina Plowden describes October 8th, 2011 as a typical sunny day. “It was one of the most beautiful days, it was a day that was too good to be true.” However, it would be a day that would change the course of her life.

At 21 years old, Justina was in a car accident that left her paralyzed with a spinal cord injury leaving her hospitalized for five months. “My last memory was me telling them to grab my daughter. I woke up a few weeks later in the hospital. I have my C4, C5, my neck was broken, my C7 through C8 and T1. I do have all my feelings. You know, in the community you hear about spinal cord injury but until it happens to someone in your family, you don’t know the ins and outs,” she said.

For Justina, living with a disability is more than just a label, it’s an opportunity to be a vessel for those who are also in her shoes.

“Being crowned Miss Louisiana Wheelchair 2024 was amazing. I’m just so grateful, so happy. Bridging the gap to accessibility will have us all bring inclusivity with all members of the community,” Justina said.

Riding in style, Justina says she’s known for being an advocate in the community and uplifting those who may feel discouraged.

She tells KATC, “living with paralysis is very hard but … never give up.”

Fueling her strength is her daughter who she considers her rock and while the road may seem difficult, Justina is a firm believer in pushing forward and never giving up. “Hard work will never stop, it will get you directly to the top,” she said.

If you’re interested in competing for Miss Louisiana Wheelchair 2025, you can email Justina at www.WeMatter.onlinejustinaplowden@icloud.com or 337-382-4859