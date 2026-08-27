Community honors volunteer Meaux-Nunez firefighter after fatal crash

ABBEVILLE, La. — Family, friends and fellow first responders gathered Thursday to remember Robert Hughes, a Meaux-Nunez volunteer firefighter who died after crashing while responding to an emergency call.

Hughes was responding to the call Friday in his personal vehicle when he crashed and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Louisiana State Police. He later died from his injuries.

The funeral service was held at Our Savior’s Church in Abbeville, where members of the community gathered to pay their respects and honor Hughes’ life of service.

“To have somebody who sacrificed to this level and to be able to pay homage to him today is a good thing,” said Kip Judice, chief of police in Duson.

Judice said Hughes’ death serves as a reminder of the bond shared among first responders.

“EMS, fire, police — we are family,” Judice said. “When one of us goes down, it's for the rest of us to lift that family up.”

Judice said Hughes’ sacrifice represents the commitment many first responders have to serving their communities.

“That kind of sacrifice deserves a great honor,” Judice said. “To be here today, to be with his family, is an honor for me.”

The crash remains under investigation. Judice said he hopes Hughes’ legacy will continue to be remembered.

“Our prayers go out to that entire family, to that community — they lost a hero,” Judice said.