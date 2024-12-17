Christian Service Center in Abbeville aims to support families in need

VERMILION PARISH — The Christian Service Center in Abbeville is dedicated to helping families in need across Vermilion Parish. On Tuesday alone, Director Marcello Davis said the center served over 50 families. However, they typically assist more than 500 families each month.

As the holiday season approaches, the need for assistance is even greater, with many facing financial struggles. Davis emphasizes that while the pantry is often well-stocked through community support, the greatest challenge the center faces is securing monetary donations.

“Due to a lack of funding, we’ve had to pause helping neighbors with rent and utility bills,” Davis said. The center's work extends beyond food, reaching vulnerable populations, including those struggling with mental health, physical disabilities, or economic hardship. Davis urges the community to remember those who may be going without during this difficult time of year.

“We always want to remind everyone to keep others in mind,” he said. “We are fortunate to have what we do, but many are living on the margins, suffering in silence. Whether it’s through mental illness, physical disability, or isolation, there are so many in need.”

To help support the Christian Service Center’s mission, monetary donations can be made through their website.

