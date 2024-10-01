Cattle Festival Volunteers Wanted

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Louisiana Cattle Festival is nearly upon us as hundreds are expected to take to Downtown Abbeville this weekend to celebrate the beautiful bovine and the products it provides us with each day.

The festival, held annually during the first full weekend in October, is slated for October 4-6 this year — but help is needed to make sure everything is roped in and all loose ends are tied up.

If you'd like to lend a helping hand and contribute to another moo-velous time, it's never been easier. Simply reach out to the those behind the Cattle Festival through the various options here and make it clear that you'd like to give some time and support.

The gates open to the Cattle Festival Grounds in Downtown Abbeville at 6 p.m. Friday, October 4.

For the festival schedule, click here. For the music lineup, click here.

