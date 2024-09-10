Boat owners prepare ahead of Francine

INTRACOSTAL CITY, KATC - With Francine expected to make landfall on Wednesday, boat owners in Intracoastal City are quickly bringing in their vessel before it’s too late.

Longtime Vermilion Parish Resident Dane LeBlanc knows all too well why you shouldn’t wait until the last minute.

“Well, we’re just pulling all our stuff out the marsh so the storm surge doesn't take it. 2005 Rita took a few of our boats and some of our blinds out the marsh. 2008 we have the same issue, so, we just want to take the precautionary means just to make sure it doesn't happen again,” he said.

