Auto thefts in Vermilion Parish have nearly doubled compared to last year

VERMILION PARISH, KATC - Automobile thefts in Vermilion Parish have nearly doubled this year. In 2023, the parish reported 36 cases; now, the cases have spiked to 52.

Monday evening, Tanya McLeod and her husband were one of the latest victims in the string of vehicle thefts.

Tanya says it was a typical Tuesday morning when her husband, Jason McLeod, realized their 2004 Dodge gray ghost truck was stolen the night before.

“My husband got up at five o'clock, he goes and feeds his animals and it's really dark in the morning. Got dressed for work because he leaves at six in the morning. He comes back in the door and says 'someone stole my truck. My truck's gone.' And so I go out, you know - you don't quite believe it,” she said.

For this farming family living in a remote area, having a vehicle is part of their livelihood. Tanya says she locks her car all the time, including the day it was stolen.

“We had it for 18 years and it's a tool. It's something that not only my husband drives, it's his - or it was- his daily driver. It also has baling equipment and posts for the farm; it's also a tool, not a vehicle,” she said.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais says it’s important to stay vigilant. "It wasn't many years ago that people were used to leaving their doors unlocked for their vehicles and even your home. You really can't do that anymore,” he said.

KATC asked the sheriff why this parish is experiencing this spike and what law enforcement is doing to curb this problem. Sheriff Langlinais tells KATC, "We're going to see it go up and down. We're concerned about the thefts but we haven't seen anyone getting hurt at this point. With that being said, if you do see something, don't confront the person that's in your car. Call 911 and let law enforcement handle it.”

As for Tanya and her family, they are hoping for a miracle.

"Please just bring it home. Leave it in the parking lot, park it in a field. We just want it back. It's such a big part of our lives. It's a tool for our farm and we would really like to have it back,” she said.

If you or anyone you know has information or tips regarding Tanya’s 2004 Dodge truck or any other vehicles, please call the Vermilion Parish non-emergency number at 337-893-0871

