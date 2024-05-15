Arrests made in ATM burglary

GUEYDAN, La. — Two people have been arrested in an ATM burglary in Vermilion Parish; one is still wanted.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, on May 1, 2024, patrol deputies were dispatched to Lougon’s Grocery in Gueydan because someone had crashed into the store and stolen the ATM. Upon arrival, deputies were also notified that a damaged Dodge pickup truck was observed in a field off Elliot Road, Gueydan. Upon locating the vehicle, the ATM was observed broken into in the truck bed, along with building material from the store; it was also determined that the vehicle had recently been stolen.

Sheriff Couvillon added that as a result of the investigation, three individuals were identified as suspects in the burglary of Lougon’s Grocery Store, where the ATM was stolen and theft of a motor vehicle for stealing the pickup truck used to commit the crime. Warrants were obtained for Devonta Richard, 26, of Carencro, Deamonte Chatman, 26, of Opelousas, and Reggie Green, 38, of Arnaudville. With the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Richard was arrested on May 7, 2024, at an address in Lafayette, and Chatman was arrested on May 8, 2024, at the Lafayette District Court by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies. Green remains at large.

The public’s assistance is needed in locating Green; all tips may be directed to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 337-898-4403 or Crimestoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-TIPS (8477) or on the P3 app.

