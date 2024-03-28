Arc of Acadiana opens store in Abbeville

Arc of Acadiana, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with developmental disabilities, veterans, and older adults, has announced the grand opening of its newest resale store in Abbeville.

The grand opening event, held on March 27, was attended by many folks including Mayor Roslyn White of Abbeville, members of the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce, and a host of enthusiastic patrons eager to show their support, organizers say.

Items available at the store range from clothing to household goods, and purchases support the worthy cause, organizers say.

There was a formal ribbon-cutting during the event.

"We are profoundly grateful to all who contributed to the success of our grand opening," said Angie Norris, Director of Day Programs at Arc of Acadiana. "Your presence and support mean the world to us and the

individuals we serve."

Arc of Acadiana looks forward to continuing its mission of empowerment and advocacy, guided by the principles of compassion and inclusion, organizers say.

For more information about Arc of Acadiana and its transformative programs, please visit https://arcofacadiana.org/.