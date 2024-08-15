Applications now open for Abbeville Mayor's Youth Council; a first in the community

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Looking to shape the future of Abbeville? For the first time, students will have the opportunity to become leaders in their local government.

The youth council, a concept first presented by Mayor Roslyn White, will allow students from Abbeville to voice their opinions, share their perspectives, and actively contribute to shaping the future of the city.

The city council cohort will take on leadership roles, participate in monthly meetings, and deliver important insights to the council.

Cultivating future leaders is a top priority for the city and Coeyn Wise, an intern at city hall who spearheaded this initiative with Mayor White.

“We need more advocates for our generation because there’s a lot of things that go on in government that affect us. I’m invested in the community as much as anyone. I mean, I work, I pay taxes’ and the government initiative that passes affected me and so I feel like someone needs to stand up and speak up for our generation,” he said.

Who can apply?

Students in grades 8-12 (from local schools, homeschooled, or enrolled in an accredited high school program) and live within the city limits of Abbeville to apply.

How to apply?

Applications are now open. The deadline to apply is September 13, 2024. You can fill out the form below or pick up an application at your school or city hall.

Application

Each application must include one letter of recommendation.

For more information, you can contact the City of Abbeville Mayor’s Office at (337) 898-4206 or email info@cityofabbeville.net

