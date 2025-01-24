An icy miracle: 12-year-old builds igloo months after beating cancer

DELCAMBRE, KATC — For 12-year-old Fisher Melder, this year’s snowfall was more than just a rare weather event. It was a symbol of resilience, marking a return home after months of battling brain cancer.

"This is not the place where you get snow," Melder said, laughing as he scooped up handfuls of snow in Delcambre, Louisiana, where winter storms rarely make an appearance. This time, though, the snow brought a special joy. It was his first time enjoying it, after spending nearly 10 months receiving treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis for Medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

"I was diagnosed in November 2023 with seven tumors," Melder explained. "It was my first time seeing snow (in Memphis), so it was definitely pretty amazing."

Melder beat cancer four months ago.

Despite the hardships he faced, Melder’s determination to enjoy the snow never wavered. As he gathered snow for an igloo, he reflected on the months spent away from home, family, and friends. "Not seeing my family, my brother and sister, and my dogs for a while was really hard," Melder said. "But now, I’m all good. It feels so good to know I’m surviving this."

With the help of his family—especially his mother—Melder embarked on a mission to create his own igloo. "We definitely wouldn’t have had this," he said, pointing to the igloo, "if my mom hadn’t brought these tupperwares for making the igloo."

The building process involved plenty of snowball fights and hours of work. "You get your snow, you pack it, and you go around," he said.

Two hours later, his hard work paid off. Melder had successfully transformed the snow into a magical igloo. The feat was a victory not just over nature’s elements, but over the toughest challenge of his life.

In a playful moment, Melder I asked if the igloo was available for rent. "Yes," he said, "for $1,000 you can have breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the igloo along with Ms. Snowwoman."

With the storm subsiding and his spirits high, Fisher Melder is proof that even the coldest, most unexpected moments can bring warmth and joy when you least expect it.