Acadiana's Holiday Favorites: Heavenly Hash

KAPLAN, La. (KATC) — At Suire’s Grocery and Restaurant, a century-old landmark in the heart of Kaplan, history isn’t just hanging on the walls — it’s baked into every recipe. And for nearly five decades, one dessert has stood out as a beloved community staple: Suire’s famous Heavenly Hash, a family recipe for at least the last 49 years.

“This building—we’ve been having it for 49 years, me and my sister Joan," co-owner Lisa Frederick told KATC. "But someone owned it for 13 years, and then another one, and then another, but yes, it’s been a business for 100 years.”

For Lisa, Heavenly Hash is more than a dessert — it’s a holiday tradition passed through generations.

“Our family gatherings, we always had this for Easter and Christmas, it's lovely,” she said. And now, as the holiday season returns, so is the joy of sharing it.

GMA anchor Taylor Toole taste tests Lisa Frederick's Heavenly Hash at Suire's Grocery and Restaurant in Kaplan.

Here's how to make it for yourself:

INGREDIENTS



4.5 cups flour

6 cups sugar

1 dozen eggs

6 sticks butter, about half-melted

1 cup cocoa

1.5 tablespoon vanilla

2 cups pecans

1 container of milk chocolate icing

DIRECTIONS

Mix flour, sugar, and eggs in a large bowl very well. Set aside.

Heat up 6 sticks of butter until partially melted (about 2 minutes in the microwave.)

Add cocoa and vanilla to butter and mix.

Transfer cocoa/vanilla/butter mixture to the bowl containing flour, sugar, and egg mixture, and then stir until well-combined. Some lumps are okay.

Add pecans then stir again until well-combined.

Spray a 13x9 baking pan well, then evenly fold heavenly hash base into the pan.

Bake for around 30 minutes, check it, and then bake for another 10 minutes, at 350 degrees.

Once baked, top with marshmallows, and bake for five additional minutes until melted.

Once cooled, apply milk chocolate icing on top of marshmallows.

Slice and enjoy.

To learn more about Suire's Cajun Grocery and Restaurant, click here and here.

