Abbeville seniors host po-boy sale to support Project Graduation 2026

VERMILION PARISH (ABBEVILLE) — The countdown to graduation is on for seniors at Abbeville High School, and members of the Class of 2026 are raising money to celebrate safely.

Students and parents gathered on Charity Street this weekend for a po-boy sale benefiting Project Graduation 2026—an annual effort designed to provide graduates with a safe, supervised celebration on graduation night.

“Enjoying the last day that we might see each other—because we might never see each other again,” one senior said. Another added that the goal is to “create those lasting memories” and ensure classmates have “a safe place to be.”

Organizers say graduation night can present risks for teens, making Project Graduation events especially important.

“On graduation night, statistically, this has been one of the nights where kids kind of go out and are in harm’s way,” parent and Project Graduation president Derrell Davis Jr. said. “So we want to try to prevent that and make sure they’re in a safe area.”

To help fund the event, students sold barbecue sausage po-boys with chips, a cookie, and a drink, for $10, for supporters who stopped by between 2 and 4 p.m.

“This year, it’s my son graduating," Davis said. This will be my third kid graduating from Abbeville High, and I’m also an alumni of Abbeville High, too."

He said year’s theme is “Wildin’ Out,” inspired by the television show Wild 'N Out.

Davis said the event will feature games, cash prizes and giveaways, including TVs, Beats headphones, iPads and computers—items students can use as they head to college.

Organizers hope to raise about $2,000 through the fundraiser and additional donations.

Those who were unable to attend the po-boy sale can still contribute by donating online to support Project Graduation 2026.