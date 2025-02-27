Abbeville sees increase in domestic disturbance calls, experts weigh in

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Over the past two months, Abbeville has seen a concerning rise in domestic disturbance calls, prompting local authorities and experts to look deeper into the potential causes.

Victoria Mellow, a legal advocate for Faith House, which provides support for survivors of domestic violence, says the increase in calls is part of a larger issue that can affect anyone, regardless of their background.

"It doesn’t discriminate based off of ethnicity, race, income level, or education level," Mellow said. "It can happen to anyone and everyone, and a lot of times survivors say they don’t even realize they’re in a domestic violence relationship until after they have already left the relationship to seek other resources."

In January and February, the Abbeville Police Department reported a noticeable spike in domestic disturbance calls. Chief Mike Hardy confirmed the trend, saying officers responded to a higher volume of such incidents compared to previous months.

“As far as last month, I felt like there were more disturbance calls that the officers responded to,” Hardy said.

This year, the department received 98 domestic disturbance calls. That’s an increase from the 89 calls they received during the same period last year.

Hardy believes the cold winter months may be contributing to the rise in calls, with people spending more time indoors and increasing tensions.

“Whenever someone is shut-in, it’s not a natural thing to be stuck inside the house in freezing weather, you can’t go anywhere, you can’t go to the store. You tend to get on someone’s nerves, I guess,” Hardy explained.

Mellow echoed these concerns, pointing to isolation as a key indicator of domestic abuse. She stressed the importance of recognizing changes in behavior, especially when it comes to loved ones withdrawing from social circles.

“A major sign is isolation. If they start to pull away from you, you’re not able to contact them in the same way you used to be able to contact them,” she said.

While the exact reasons behind the increase in calls remain unclear, both Mellow and Hardy agree that it’s crucial for individuals to seek help and support if they or someone they know is experiencing domestic violence.

“Remember, you’re not alone,” Mellow said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, resources such as Faith House and local law enforcement are available to offer support.

Faith House Resources

Louisiana Coalition of Domestic Violence

Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233