Abbeville Rotary Club honors public servants at annual luncheon

Penelope Lopez
Posted at 5:17 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 18:17:20-04

ABBEVILLE, KATC. - The Rotary Club of Abbeville recognized public servants for their hard work and devotion to serving their community.

Today, they hosted their annual luncheon at AA Comeaux Park, honoring some first responders with their Public Servant of the Year Award.

Seven people from the police department, fire department, parish sheriff’s office, city Marshall department, and city hall were awarded Public Servant of the Year.

This year’s recipients are:

  • City of Abbeville city hall - Charlene Beckett, Main Street Manager
  • City of Abbeville Field -  Paul Tomino, Parks & Recreation / Operator 2
  • Abbeville Fire Department - Charlene ‘Charlie’ Domingue, Secretary to Fire Chief 
  • Vermilion Parish Sheriff Office - Marcus Hebert, DARE Officer
  • Vermilion Parish Prison - D’Angelo Martin, Corrections Corporal
  • Abbeville Police Department - Lt. Eugene Rougeaux
  • Marshal Department - Reggie Hilts, Chief Deputy 
