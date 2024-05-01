Abbeville Rotary Club honors public servants at annual luncheon.

ABBEVILLE, KATC. - The Rotary Club of Abbeville recognized public servants for their hard work and devotion to serving their community.

Today, they hosted their annual luncheon at AA Comeaux Park, honoring some first responders with their Public Servant of the Year Award.

Seven people from the police department, fire department, parish sheriff’s office, city Marshall department, and city hall were awarded Public Servant of the Year.

This year’s recipients are:

