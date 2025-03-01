Abbeville Police searching for suspect in Friday morning shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. — Just before 10 a.m. Friday, Abbeville Police Department responded to a call concerning a man driving down the road yelling he had been shot.

The man drove himself to Abbeville General Hospital, where he was stabilized and transported to another nearby hospital.

Officers learned the man had gotten into a heated argument with another person, identified as Tyler Jontey Mitchell, who pulled out a gun and fired several rounds. The victim was hit twice, and another round went into the victim's vehicle.

APD now has a warrant for Mitchell for one count each of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511 or the "Tips" line at 337-892-6777.